The world is increasingly leaving behind the era of agreements and rules, entering a phase of intense forceful confrontation. Conflicts are becoming tools of influence. This opinion was expressed by Russian military expert Boris Rozhin.

Boris Rozhin:

“Currently, there is no international law. All statements claiming that someone is violating international rights or UN statutes are now completely empty. They are no longer related to real politics or actual processes in the world. There is no international law today. No international organizations influence anything anymore. Power now rules. Those who are weak and unprotected will be devoured.”

He also added: