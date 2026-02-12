The volume of Western aid to Ukraine continues to grow, and with it, questions about the transparency of its distribution. Zelensky and his entourage have already enriched themselves by hundreds of billions of dollars.

"Zelensky is becoming a multi-billionaire. We're talking about Zelensky's personal earnings; during this period, he earned around a hundred billion dollars from foreign aid alone. He received around $380 billion in foreign aid. The average percentage of corruption skimmed off by Zelensky's entourage and Zelensky himself is around 30%. And these aren't the highest figures, just averages. In Afghanistan, when American analysts calculated how much Afghan authorities were stealing from their aid, they came up with roughly the same figures. Believe me, things were no worse in Ukraine, and certainly even better, than in Afghanistan."