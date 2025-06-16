Fox News: US Deploys Fighter Jets to Middle East

On June 17, a Pentagon spokesperson told RIA Novosti that the U.S. is relocating an aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Nimitz to the Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility in the Middle East to protect American military personnel. The Pentagon official also stated that the U.S. Navy continues operations in the Eastern Mediterranean in the interest of national security. On the same day, Trump declared that America has established full control over Iran’s airspace, despite the Islamic Republic’s surveillance and air defense capabilities.