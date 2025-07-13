France Plans to Double Defense Budget by 2027

France intends to double its defense budget, announced President Emmanuel Macron on July 13. The government claims it plans to do so without resorting to borrowing: military expenditures will increase by €3.5 billion next year and another €3 billion by 2027.

The topic of borrowing is intriguing. The obvious question arises: if France does not take on debt, it will have to either increase its budget deficit—which currently exceeds 5%—or cut social spending. Experience suggests that the latter option is likely to be chosen.