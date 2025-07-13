3.74 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.43 BYN
Belarus to transport around 7 million tons of cargo via St. Petersburg port Bronka in 2025
Belarus plans to transport about 7 million tons of cargo through the St. Petersburg port of Bronka this year, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko said during the meeting with a delegation of St. Petersburg led by Governor Alexander Beglov, BelTA informs.
"I would like to thank you for your support to me, Belarus and our company that is building a facility in Bronka. A lot has been done. A lot has been achieved," the head of state said.
He recalled that at one time Russian President Vladimir Putin made a proposal regarding port facilities for Belarus:. "I was surprised that he knew well the port territory, up to a meter. He showed me: "Here’s a good spot. If you want, we can give Belarus a place here for development’."
"A lot has already been done there. I think that together with you we can do even more. But at this stage we are very grateful for the support that you are providing. We will transport about 7 million tons of various cargos through this port this year. Both bulk cargo and oil products. We will load everything. We will develop this port," said the head of state. "We are planning (7 million tons is not much for us) to also go to Murmansk. This is a reserve place, but we need to build this port there, and it will take many years. Therefore, for us, this (the port in St. Petersburg - ed.) is the main route to the world for our products."