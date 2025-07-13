3.74 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.43 BYN
Trump: US to Send Ukraine Additional Weapons Paid For by EU
U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States will send Ukraine additional weapons, which will be paid for by the EU, TASS reports.
"We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military and they're going to pay us 100 percent for them," Trump said, adding that this issue will be discussed at his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington on July 14. According to him, the EU will "reimburse for their costs" of sending weapons intended for Ukraine. The head of the White House once again reproached European countries for spending significantly less on supporting Kiev than the United States.
He also noted that the weapons to be supplied would include Patriot missile interceptors, but their exact quantity has not yet been determined. "We are not paying anything for this, but we will send them. For us, it is just business, and we will send them the Patriot," Trump said.
As reported by the Axios news portal, citing sources, the American leader intends to present a plan for arms supplies to Ukraine on July 14. According to the portal, at a meeting with Rutte in the White House, Trump "will present a new plan for arming Ukraine, which is expected to include offensive weapons." The portal's sources also claim that the U.S. President's plan may contain a clause on the possible transfer to Ukraine of "long-range missiles that can reach targets deep inside Russian territory." At the same time, Axios sources indicate that they do not know whether a final decision has been made on this matter.