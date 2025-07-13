Trump: US to Send Ukraine Additional Weapons Paid For by EU

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4dbe2aa4-5c4e-487d-95e4-eb204ab4b783/conversions/ba8db4ca-9d13-4657-abd2-7d2c5c5fb557-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4dbe2aa4-5c4e-487d-95e4-eb204ab4b783/conversions/ba8db4ca-9d13-4657-abd2-7d2c5c5fb557-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4dbe2aa4-5c4e-487d-95e4-eb204ab4b783/conversions/ba8db4ca-9d13-4657-abd2-7d2c5c5fb557-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4dbe2aa4-5c4e-487d-95e4-eb204ab4b783/conversions/ba8db4ca-9d13-4657-abd2-7d2c5c5fb557-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States will send Ukraine additional weapons, which will be paid for by the EU, TASS reports.

"We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military and they're going to pay us 100 percent for them," Trump said, adding that this issue will be discussed at his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington on July 14. According to him, the EU will "reimburse for their costs" of sending weapons intended for Ukraine. The head of the White House once again reproached European countries for spending significantly less on supporting Kiev than the United States.

He also noted that the weapons to be supplied would include Patriot missile interceptors, but their exact quantity has not yet been determined. "We are not paying anything for this, but we will send them. For us, it is just business, and we will send them the Patriot," Trump said.