French slalom champion dies at 18 during training
French slalom champion dies at 18 during training
Tragedy struck the world of alpine skiing as 18-year-old Margot Simond, the French slalom champion, lost her life during a training session. This heartbreaking news has been reported by BELTA, citing TASS.
The incident occurred on April 24 at the Val d'Isère ski resort. "With deep sorrow, we learned of the untimely passing of the talented young athlete Margot Simond due to a tragic accident. Emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene promptly, but despite their efforts, they were unable to resuscitate her," stated a representative from the resort.
Simon was celebrated as the national champion in slalom for athletes under 18, and her loss has left a profound impact on the sports community.