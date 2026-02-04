news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b45f9a07-9704-4599-ae43-9d70ecd41a20/conversions/b4bd81f1-3feb-4570-9e3b-762733169543-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b45f9a07-9704-4599-ae43-9d70ecd41a20/conversions/b4bd81f1-3feb-4570-9e3b-762733169543-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b45f9a07-9704-4599-ae43-9d70ecd41a20/conversions/b4bd81f1-3feb-4570-9e3b-762733169543-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b45f9a07-9704-4599-ae43-9d70ecd41a20/conversions/b4bd81f1-3feb-4570-9e3b-762733169543-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

According to Latvian blogger and activist Roman Samuls, the mass dismissals of medical workers with Belarusian and Russian passports in Latvian public institutions have become a new stage in the country's government policy aimed at "purging the ranks" of "disloyal" citizens.

The discussion was sparked by the scandalous dismissal of 58 employees at a regional hospital in Latgale, from doctors to cleaners. Roman Samuls explained that this is a direct consequence of a new law banning foreigners from working in government agencies, including medical institutions.

"To me, this is an absurd decision. Medicine is about people; if they have such an education (there aren't many of them in Latvia), naturally, they should take advantage of it. Instead, they're firing medical staff. They think they're a fifth column, and if something happens, they're literally preparing for war," the activist stated.

He noted that many of those laid off were born and lived their entire lives in Latvia; some had never even visited Belarus or Russia. They held onto their foreign passports for ease of travel to visit relatives. Now, this has become grounds for dismissal.

According to Roman Samul, the wave of layoffs is not limited to healthcare or one region. Teachers, railway workers, water utility workers, and other state-owned enterprises are also being hit. The process has already begun in the capital- in Riga.

The situation is particularly acute in Latgale, where up to 90% of the population is Russian-speaking. Meanwhile, new language requirements put them in a desperate situation. To officially find employment, for example, as a salesperson or social worker, one must have a certain level of Latvian proficiency.

"How, after living your entire life in a Russian-speaking environment, can you learn the language in two or three months, just to survive?" asked Roman Samuls.

The activist sees a disturbing strategic logic in what's happening. He believes the authorities are deliberately destroying the country's eastern regions, creating an "exclusion zone" along the borders with Belarus and Russia.

"They're doing everything in such a way that any medical services can now be obtained either in the capital or closer to Latvia's western territories. They don't want good neighborly relations; they want provocations, war, and training grounds," he stated.

The paradox, according to Roman Samuls, is that these purges are taking place against the backdrop of a severe personnel crisis in Latvian healthcare and a catastrophic demographic situation in the country.

"They've done everything they can to self-destruct. Recently, there was a day when zero babies were born, and yet, a huge number of people die every day," the blogger stated.

When asked about the roots of Russophobia and Belarusophobia in Latvia, Roman Samuls responded that it's a convenient tool for local politicians to overshadow domestic problems and stay in power.

"They have an enemy. It's Russia, and it's a fifth column—those same Belarusians and Russians living in Latvia," he asserted.

In a broader geopolitical context, he believes, such a policy benefits certain forces in the West seeking to sever economic ties between Europe and Russia, turning the Baltic States into a "testing ground."