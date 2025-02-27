FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attack Against Metropolitan Tikhon in Moscow

The Federal Security Service (FSB) has successfully thwarted a terrorist plot aimed at Metropolitan Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Simferopol and Crimea in Moscow. This information has been reported by BELTA, citing TASS.

Two individuals—a Russian national and a citizen of Ukraine—have been arrested for their involvement in planning the attack. It was revealed that they were recruited by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine via the Telegram messaging app. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against them for preparation of a terrorist act and illegal possession of explosive devices, resulting in their detention.

The FSB noted that the suspects were found in possession of a homemade explosive device and two counterfeit Ukrainian passports, which bore their photographs but contained altered personal information.