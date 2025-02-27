3.61 BYN
FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attack Against Metropolitan Tikhon in Moscow
The Federal Security Service (FSB) has successfully thwarted a terrorist plot aimed at Metropolitan Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Simferopol and Crimea in Moscow. This information has been reported by BELTA, citing TASS.
Two individuals—a Russian national and a citizen of Ukraine—have been arrested for their involvement in planning the attack. It was revealed that they were recruited by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine via the Telegram messaging app. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against them for preparation of a terrorist act and illegal possession of explosive devices, resulting in their detention.
The FSB noted that the suspects were found in possession of a homemade explosive device and two counterfeit Ukrainian passports, which bore their photographs but contained altered personal information.
The individuals confessed that they were recruited by an employee of the Ukrainian military intelligence in the middle of last year to facilitate the physical elimination of Metropolitan Tikhon. In December, they received the homemade explosive device through a hidden stash. The suspects planned to carry out the attack while the metropolitan was in Moscow and intended to leave.