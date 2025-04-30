Future Head of German Chancellery Announces Tightening of Migration Policy

Parliamentary Secretary of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) faction in the Bundestag Thorsten Frei, who is expected to become the head of the German Chancellery, announced a tightening of migration policy from the first day of the new government's work, BELTA reports with reference to TASS.

"Anyone who tries to enter Germany illegally should expect that their entry will be stopped at the border with Germany from May 6," Thorsten Frei told the Funke media group. He added that no one can apply for asylum in the country of their choice. According to European law, an application for asylum must be submitted in the country of first entry into the European Union.

At the same time, the politician notes that the new German government will also "expand and strengthen personal checks at the German borders from the first day of work." Frei believes that the increase in the number of entry refusals is aimed at creating conditions for effectively limiting illegal migration. Germany is already coordinating its actions with neighboring countries - France, Austria and Poland and is receiving "great support" for the planned change of course.

On April 28, the CDU named its representatives who will occupy ministerial posts in the future German government. Following the CDU, the CSU also named its three future ministers. As predicted, the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) will name its ministers after the results of the vote among its members on the coalition agreement with the conservatives are summed up on April 30. Earlier, on April 9, the leaders of the CDU/CSU and SPD bloc agreed on a coalition agreement, which will be used as the basis for the work of the new German government.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz may reportedly be elected chancellor in the Bundestag on May 6, after which ministers will be appointed and sworn in.