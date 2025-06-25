news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90306bc2-6625-49ea-8540-cacd9dfb8e46/conversions/7dc3ea4f-e203-4f2a-a8ec-dc3041719d5a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90306bc2-6625-49ea-8540-cacd9dfb8e46/conversions/7dc3ea4f-e203-4f2a-a8ec-dc3041719d5a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90306bc2-6625-49ea-8540-cacd9dfb8e46/conversions/7dc3ea4f-e203-4f2a-a8ec-dc3041719d5a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90306bc2-6625-49ea-8540-cacd9dfb8e46/conversions/7dc3ea4f-e203-4f2a-a8ec-dc3041719d5a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Ukraine wants to have its own nuclear weapons. Academic Gorbulin suggested to Poland and the Baltic republics to jointly develop their own atomic bomb.

He came up with this idea in an interview with the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) i- that is, the statement was well thought out and is something like a test of international public opinion.

According to Gorbulin, the Budapest Memorandum requirements are now irrelevant, and if so, in order to protect itself from the Russian threat, his country has the right to acquire its own atomic bomb. This should be done jointly with some friendly state, since Ukraine's own resources are insufficient.