Trump compares U.S. strike on Iran to bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/711662c4-2d58-4546-874f-d88eae1bd4f2/conversions/88723934-a3f0-4ff6-bbfe-33b67e4a69e6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/711662c4-2d58-4546-874f-d88eae1bd4f2/conversions/88723934-a3f0-4ff6-bbfe-33b67e4a69e6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/711662c4-2d58-4546-874f-d88eae1bd4f2/conversions/88723934-a3f0-4ff6-bbfe-33b67e4a69e6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/711662c4-2d58-4546-874f-d88eae1bd4f2/conversions/88723934-a3f0-4ff6-bbfe-33b67e4a69e6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Some kind of relationship will eventually be established between the United States and Iran. This was stated by Donald Trump at the NATO Summit in The Hague, and he compared the strike on Iran to the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"That strike ended the war. I don't want to use an example of Hiroshima, I don't want to use an example of Nagasaki, but that was essentially the same thing. That ended that war. This ended the war. If we hadn't destroyed that target, they would still be fighting," the American leader expressed confidence.

Trump posted a video of the bombers' flight on his social network. The song "Bomb Iran" plays in the background.