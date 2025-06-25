Trump Says He May Strike Iran Again

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States could repeat strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities if Tehran does not grant access to its enriched materials, reports RIA Novosti.

"American strikes have set back Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons for many years. This achievement could continue indefinitely if Iran does not allow access to nuclear materials, which it is not doing. It's a pity that all this happened," Trump told reporters after the NATO summit in The Hague.

Tehran has repeatedly denied claims that it plans to develop nuclear weapons.

In the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of carrying out a secret military nuclear program. The targets of airstrikes and sabotage raids included nuclear facilities, military leadership, prominent nuclear physicists, and airbases.

Iran rejected the accusations and responded with its own attacks. The sides exchanged strikes over 12 days, with the U.S. joining by conducting a one-time attack in the early hours of June 22 on Iranian nuclear sites. Afterward, Tehran launched missile strikes on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar on the evening of June 23, stating that Iran does not intend to escalate further.