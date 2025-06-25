Iran approves bill on temporary suspension of cooperation with IAEA

The Iranian parliament has approved a bill on suspension of cooperation between the Islamic Republic and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This was stated by Alireza Salimi, a representative of the Presidium of the Iranian parliament, TASS reports.

"The general outline and details of the bill on suspension of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency were approved by the Majlis. According to the parliamentary resolution, agency employees do not have the right to enter the country to conduct inspections unless the safety of the country's nuclear facilities and peaceful nuclear activities is guaranteed, and this is also subject to approval by the Supreme National Security Council," the deputy told the ISNA agency.