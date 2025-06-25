Belarusian Parliamentarians Follow Events in Middle East with Anxiety

Belarusian parliamentarians, like the rest of the world, followed the events in the Middle East with concern and empathy, and are committed to a positive, peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomatic means. This was stated by the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Igor Sergeenko, during a meeting with the Iranian ambassador.

The Chairman of the House expressed Belarus's support for Iran's position against the dictates of foreign policies of other countries. The Belarusian side particularly emphasized that all disagreements should be resolved within the framework of international law.

Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Permanent Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, said:

"The Republic of Belarus is confident that there are no military methods for resolving conflict situations. All disagreements should be addressed through political and diplomatic means within the framework of international law. Although recently it has been criticized and, in some aspects, indeed does not function, there is still the UN Charter, which contains all the rules that all states must follow and adhere to."