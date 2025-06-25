Belarus to Host Three Regular Planned IAEA Inspections

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/531ef195-005f-4966-8eb7-7fa02f2a8e24/conversions/4b353f1b-b7f9-46e1-8e70-9edf9c9e1b22-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/531ef195-005f-4966-8eb7-7fa02f2a8e24/conversions/4b353f1b-b7f9-46e1-8e70-9edf9c9e1b22-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/531ef195-005f-4966-8eb7-7fa02f2a8e24/conversions/4b353f1b-b7f9-46e1-8e70-9edf9c9e1b22-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/531ef195-005f-4966-8eb7-7fa02f2a8e24/conversions/4b353f1b-b7f9-46e1-8e70-9edf9c9e1b22-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Three planned IAEA inspections will be held in Belarus. This was reported by BelTA, citing Gosatomnadzor.

"In accordance with the Agreement on the Application of Safeguards in Connection with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Belarus is hosting regular planned IAEA inspections. The program of the agency's inspectors' visits includes the Joint Institute for Power and Nuclear Research "Sosny" of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, UP "Ekores" and the Belarusian NPP. As part of the inspections, it is planned to conduct physical inventories of nuclear material and check the maintenance of reporting documentation," Gosatomnadzor said.

The Agreement between Belarus and the IAEA on the Application of Safeguards in Connection with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was concluded on April 14, 1995. In our country, the competent authority for the State Safeguards System is the Ministry for Emergency Situations, represented by Gosatomnadzor, which is responsible, inter alia, for providing for and supporting the IAEA inspections.