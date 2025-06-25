3.77 BYN
Belarus to Host Three Regular Planned IAEA Inspections
Three planned IAEA inspections will be held in Belarus. This was reported by BelTA, citing Gosatomnadzor.
"In accordance with the Agreement on the Application of Safeguards in Connection with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Belarus is hosting regular planned IAEA inspections. The program of the agency's inspectors' visits includes the Joint Institute for Power and Nuclear Research "Sosny" of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, UP "Ekores" and the Belarusian NPP. As part of the inspections, it is planned to conduct physical inventories of nuclear material and check the maintenance of reporting documentation," Gosatomnadzor said.
The Agreement between Belarus and the IAEA on the Application of Safeguards in Connection with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was concluded on April 14, 1995. In our country, the competent authority for the State Safeguards System is the Ministry for Emergency Situations, represented by Gosatomnadzor, which is responsible, inter alia, for providing for and supporting the IAEA inspections.
IAEA Safeguards are an integral part of the international safety system and comprise a series of technical measures that are applied to nuclear facilities and nuclear material used by states. The Agency aims to verify independent compliance with a state’s legal obligation that nuclear facilities are not misused and that nuclear material is not diversified from peaceful uses to the production of nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices. States endorse the application of these measures by entering into Safeguards Agreements.