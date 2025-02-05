3.46 RUB
Gazprom resumes gas supplies to Slovakia
Russian gas from Gazprom has started to flow to Slovakia via Turkish Stream. This is reported by TASS with reference to the portal Dennik N.
As it was stated by the head of the company, the operator of the SPP gas transportation system, VojtechFerenc, Gazprom began gas supplies to SPP via the Turkish Stream pipeline on February 1. According to him, supplies will double from April. The contract with Gazprom Export is valid until 2034. "We are not terminating it," the portal quotes VojtechFerenc as saying.
On January 1, the transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine was completely stopped due to Kiev's refusal to extend the agreement. Slovakia also received this gas. As the Minister of Economy of Slovakia DenisaSakova reported on Thursday, Kiev will not have enough gas for its needs due to the lack of transit from the Russian Federation.