Gazprom resumes gas supplies to Slovakia

Russian gas from Gazprom has started to flow to Slovakia via Turkish Stream. This is reported by TASS with reference to the portal Dennik N.

As it was stated by the head of the company, the operator of the SPP gas transportation system, VojtechFerenc, Gazprom began gas supplies to SPP via the Turkish Stream pipeline on February 1. According to him, supplies will double from April. The contract with Gazprom Export is valid until 2034. "We are not terminating it," the portal quotes VojtechFerenc as saying.