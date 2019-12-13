Gazprom to stop supplying gas to Moldova from January 1. What is the reason?

Gazprom will stop supplying gas to Moldova as early as January 1.

The company says the reason is the unsettled issue of payment: by now Chisinau has accumulated a debt of $700 million, and the Moldovan authorities recognize only $10 million of it.

Transnistria has enough reserves to meet its needs until March. The situation in the rest of Moldova is much more complicated: here they receive power from the Transnistrian TPP, and these supplies will certainly be stopped in the first days of January.

The opposition in Chisinau is demanding an emergency parliamentary session to hear the government's report explaining why the crisis was possible and how they plan to get out of it.