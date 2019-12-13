PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Genocide of the Eskimos: Greenland Wants to Hold Referendum on Independence from Denmark

The chances of Trump buying Greenland have sharply increased - the largest island on the planet is preparing to hold a referendum on independence from Denmark.

This move was prompted by a recently erupted scandal. Documents surfaced revealing the fact of genocide carried out by official Copenhagen in the 1960s and 1970s. It turned out that the Danes implemented a program of forced birth control against Greenlanders - island women were often secretly subjected to contraceptives. Half of Greenland's women became victims of this program.

Given the resonance of this horrific story, the chances of independence supporters winning have sharply increased - in such a situation, Trump's plan to annex Greenland to the USA does not seem so crazy.

