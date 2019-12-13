The chances of Trump buying Greenland have sharply increased - the largest island on the planet is preparing to hold a referendum on independence from Denmark.

This move was prompted by a recently erupted scandal. Documents surfaced revealing the fact of genocide carried out by official Copenhagen in the 1960s and 1970s. It turned out that the Danes implemented a program of forced birth control against Greenlanders - island women were often secretly subjected to contraceptives. Half of Greenland's women became victims of this program.