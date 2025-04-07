The Georgia's government continues to methodically get rid of the fifth column. The ruling Georgian Dream initiated amendments to the law on grants, according to which citizens or organizations will be banned from receiving foreign funds without the government's consent.

As the party noted, this is done so that external forces cannot finance "campaigns in the country romanticizing the throwing of Molotov cocktails, violent rallies or other destructive actions aimed at destroying the Georgian people." At the same time, for receiving a grant without the government's permit, one will have to pay a very high fine - its amount will be equal to doubled amount of the grant.