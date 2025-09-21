The Georgian government will not allow a repeat of the Ukrainian "Maidan" in the country.

The Ukrainian "Maidan" was financed by foreign intelligence agencies, and a similar situation is happening in Georgia. However, the government will not allow such a scenario. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated this, according to TASS.

"All of this (the protests in Georgia - ed.) was financed by foreign intelligence agencies, as was the case with the "Maidan." You remember that the intelligence agencies financed the "Maidan" and what consequences this had for Ukraine. The Ukrainian state is destroyed. After the revolution financed by foreign intelligence agencies, Ukraine has experienced two wars. Of course, we will not allow such a scenario to develop in our country. We have no resources for such a scenario," Kobakhidze said.

Earlier, the Georgian television channel Imedi published a journalistic investigation according to which, after Georgian authorities blocked foreign funding for protests, funds began flowing through the University of Georgia, which belongs to Giuli Alasania, the mother of former President Mikheil Saakashvili. The money was allegedly donated to the university by Giorgi Bachiashvili, a former business partner of Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party. Bachiashvili is serving a sentence for embezzling nearly 9,000 bitcoins from Ivanishvili.