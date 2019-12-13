PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

German fears. What young people in Germany are most afraid of?

German fears. Local media publishes the results of surveys. Most of all German youth is afraid that the war in Ukraine will spread across Europe.

 The majority of respondents (81%) put this threat in the first place. On the second place is the fear of poverty (67%).

Next is unemployment, climate change, growing hostility between people and xenophobic attitudes in society.

It is also noted, only 46% of young people are scared of the war was feared. But despite the fears, a clear majority of those surveyed consider it necessary to continue supporting Ukraine.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All