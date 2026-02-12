German soldiers reluctant to serve in Lithuania

The plan to station a permanent Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania on the border with Belarus is in danger of failing. The project was conceived as a prestigious NATO mission, but too few volunteers have signed up for the two-year service.

It is reported that only about 10% of the required number of soldiers have registered. The authorities are trying to attract people with benefits and family support, but even these measures have failed to generate much interest.

Now Berlin and Vilnius are launching a massive campaign and preparing to send out over 40,000 letters to potential volunteers. Candidates are even being offered preliminary trips to Lithuania so they can experience the conditions of their future service. The ministry is also considering shortening the mission to one year.