Germany is preparing for early parliamentary elections. Twenty-nine parties are taking part in them and, according to ratings only four parties have so pick up the required minimum of 5 percent of the vote to rise the Bundestag.

The alliance led by Friedrich Merz is leading with 30% polled supporting it. The second place is held by Alternative for Germany (the AfD) that has more than 20 percent. But the ruling German Social Democrats (the SPD) led by Scholz have 17%. The chancellor is also losing ground, with only 28% of respondents supporting his re-election.