Germany Moves to Tighten Social Benefit Regulations

Germany is set to implement stricter rules for recipients of social welfare. A member of the Bundestag from the Christian Social Union (CSU) has proposed a significant reform, suggesting that unemployed migrants be transitioned onto minimal subsistence allowances.

Stefan Mayer emphasized that, under the new measures, foreign nationals from the European Union would, in the future, be eligible for benefits only at levels comparable to those in their home countries. The proposal has garnered support from two EU ministers from the CDU, both pointing to the urgent need to put an end to widespread "benefit fraud" and abuse.