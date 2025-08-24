Friedrich Merz finally voiced what many in decent German society have been whispering in their kitchens: that money in Germany is not infinite, and that the "social system"—the sacred cow of German prosperity—has devoured the entire budget. Now, the German people face the painful necessity of tightening their belts.

The German economic locomotive, which for twenty years pulled the entire Eurozone forward, is now stalling and emitting smoke—GDP has been falling for three consecutive years, factories are shutting down, and unemployment is rising.

And the culprits are not wars or pandemics, but their own, domestically cherished green policies—an overgrown system of benefits and a legion of "guests" who refuse to work but are happy to receive benefits.

This is where the most cynical farce begins. An elderly German pensioner is told, "Sorry, old timer, there’s no money for your housing subsidy—it's a crisis." Yet, the very next day, from the same "empty" budget, another billion euros are allocated for "unwavering support for Kiev"—already exceeding 50 billion euros. Such funds would be enough to maintain everyone’s benefits for two whole years without cuts.

Maxim Chirikov, Associate Professor of Economic Policy and Measurement at the State University of Management (Russia), comments:

"Germany's move away from hydrocarbons from Russia has indeed negatively impacted its economy. Overall, Germany is losing its competitiveness due to the rejection of raw materials from Russia, including energy sources like oil and gas. These factors constitute a significant part of what made German industry competitive before 2022."

Meanwhile, an international queue has already formed at the German social trough. Clever Romanians, realizing that being Romanian in Germany is increasingly disadvantageous, are mass-registering as Ukrainians to access benefits.

The social assistance system—which is considered a sacred pillar of European values—has become a free-for-all for scammers from around the world.

In Germany, authorities have caught 1,300 Romanians pretending to be Ukrainians to claim benefits—this is not an isolated case. The migration crisis in Germany is like a black hole, attracting everyone—from Syrians to Colombians—each seeking a piece of the pie.

Amidst all this, Friedrich Merz is losing popularity: his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) now rates on par with the Alternative for Germany (AfD), which skillfully plays on public discontent. According to INSA, 59% of Germans are fed up with the chancellor’s policies. How could they not be, when they are told, "Tighten your belts, old man, there’s no money," while billions are being sent abroad?

Friedrich Merz, on the one hand, can be understood—maintaining the current social system is unsustainable. With 12% of GDP spent on pensions and 3.4% on family benefits, it’s no joke. But on the other hand, cutting social benefits while continuing to sponsor external conflicts is like trying to extinguish a fire with gasoline.

Germans are already taking to the streets in protests, and the AfD is gaining ground, promising to expel freeloaders and bring money back home.