President Donald Trump, during a press conference, suggested to a journalist that he should attempt to reclaim territories from Russia, as reported by RIA Novosti.

The reporter inquired whether maintaining the new territories under Russian control would send a dangerous signal to China.

"Why don’t you try to take them back?" Trump replied.

The day before, the U.S. president stated that his administration would strive to ensure that Ukraine, within a framework of a potential peace agreement with Russia, reclaims "as much as possible," despite having previously expressed skepticism about the likelihood of Ukraine returning to its borders from 2014.