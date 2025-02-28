3.61 BYN
Global Media Highlight Conflict in White House: Is Kiev Losing Favor
NBC News: State Department Denies Funding for Ukraine's Energy System
A scandal in the White House has resulted in some of the most unfavorable consequences for Ukraine. NBC News reports that before Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky even left the White House, the U.S. State Department announced that Americans would cease support for the restoration of Ukraine's energy system. This is just the beginning of budget cuts; a complete halt or, at the very least, a reduction in arms supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine is likely in the coming days.
BILD: Trump Kicked Zelensky Out
The German publication BILD titled its article "Trump Threw Zelensky Out." The publication notes that such excesses have never occurred in the history of American diplomacy: aside from the elevated tone of the conversation, Washington violated all diplomatic protocols regarding the Kiev delegation. The final straw was that the lunch intended for Zelensky and his companions was served in the corridor, with the invitation for them to share the space with the presidential press pool.
WSJ: Zelensky's Delegation Denied Travel Expense Coverage
Finally, the Wall Street Journal reports that for the first time in history, the Ukrainian delegation was asked to cover all expenses for their stay in the United States. Typically, the host party takes on such costs. However, Trump’s anger was so intense that the State Department's administrative office received instructions not to provide any funding, with the White House not shying away from making a pointed jab at Zelensky.