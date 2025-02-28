NBC News: State Department Denies Funding for Ukraine's Energy System

A scandal in the White House has resulted in some of the most unfavorable consequences for Ukraine. NBC News reports that before Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky even left the White House, the U.S. State Department announced that Americans would cease support for the restoration of Ukraine's energy system. This is just the beginning of budget cuts; a complete halt or, at the very least, a reduction in arms supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine is likely in the coming days.

BILD: Trump Kicked Zelensky Out

The German publication BILD titled its article "Trump Threw Zelensky Out." The publication notes that such excesses have never occurred in the history of American diplomacy: aside from the elevated tone of the conversation, Washington violated all diplomatic protocols regarding the Kiev delegation. The final straw was that the lunch intended for Zelensky and his companions was served in the corridor, with the invitation for them to share the space with the presidential press pool.

WSJ: Zelensky's Delegation Denied Travel Expense Coverage