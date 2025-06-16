3.77 BYN
Grossi Discusses Damaged Nuclear Facilities in Iran
The Natanz facility suffered the most damage from Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in an interview with BBC.
“I would say that the greatest damage was at the Natanz site, where the above-ground uranium enrichment facility was completely destroyed, and there was nearly total damage to the electrical installation, switchgear, and electrical connections. Our assessment is that, with this sudden loss of external power, the centrifuges were likely seriously damaged, if not completely destroyed. Therefore, I wouldn’t fully agree with the characterization that the site in Natanz was undamaged [internally]. I think there were damages inside, although, of course, there was no direct kinetic destruction inside,” Grossi said.
According to him, inspections are currently not being conducted due to security concerns. “I could never put my inspectors in such danger, so, of course, the sites are closed and not accessible for any normal activity. We are in constant contact with the Iranian regulatory authority,” the IAEA chief added.