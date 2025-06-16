Is there still space for diplomacy in the Iran-Israel conflict? Western countries hypocritically express "concern." The United States, with their approval, began the Israeli operation and is watching the developments from across the ocean.

Meanwhile, the number of victims continues to grow. Since the start of the operation, over 220 Iranians have died in Tel Aviv’s strikes, with more than 1,500 hospitalized. About 90% of the injured are civilians. On the Israeli side, at least 20 people have died, and 400 more have been injured.

In the last hour, numerous attacks were carried out on nuclear facilities in Isfahan, and Tehriz was subjected to airstrikes. The Islamic Republic responded with missile launches at Israel.

Today marks the 4th day of the Israeli operation "Revenged Lion." Residents of several countries observed the conflict overnight. In Lebanon, people in a restaurant witnessed ballistic missile flights.

Thousands of vehicles have left the capital of the Islamic Republic as people flee towards border regions near Turkey.

Tehran and Tel Aviv Exchange Strikes

Tel Aviv and Tehran tirelessly exchange blows. Iranian missiles struck Israel seriously, damaging buildings in the capital and Bnei Brak.

Following an Iranian attack on a power plant in Haifa, a large fire broke out. Meanwhile, Israel conducted airstrikes on central Iran, claiming to have destroyed around 120 missile launchers. Roads between Tehran and Qom were targeted, and one strike hit the Iranian TV headquarters.

Across Iran, efforts continue to locate vehicles with Mossad agents. In western Iran, people’s forces stopped two trucks carrying drones.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel:

"We are on the path to achieving two goals: eliminating Iran’s nuclear program and removing the missile threat. When we control the skies over Tehran, we hit these targets."

Global Consequences

Today, electronic jamming was detected in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, significantly affecting maritime response vessels, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations. The situation threatens the global economy. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with US President Donald Trump, and they agreed to work together to stabilize the market, especially energy resources. Brussels reaffirmed its commitment to peace in the Middle East - though in Europe’s terms, peace means benefits for some and total collapse for others.

A New Western Tool for Establishing Hegemony

Russian political analyst Vladimir Kireev comments:

“The Iranian theater of military actions is another platform where the new world order is being formed. Western countries, which seem to have lost their hegemony and control over the world, are breaking their opponents not with economic methods but with military force.”

In response to Ursula von der Leyen’s repeated claims about Iran’s nuclear program, Tehran stated clearly: possessing nuclear weapons is inherently impossible for Iran.

Esmail Bagai, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson:

“Our position remains unchanged: Iran believes that any weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, contradict its religious teachings and beliefs. We have a clear and unambiguous fatwa on this matter.”

Iran has blamed the US for initiating the conflict through the Israeli operation. The Islamic Republic’s president stated that Washington, contrary to international norms, allowed Tel Aviv to attack Iran. NBC reports that Israel urged Trump to start the operation, and the White House head could not be unaware. Now, they are taking a watchful stance, even as their reputation as peacekeepers remains.

Donald Trump, President of the USA:

“I hope the deal happens. I think it’s time for it. We’ll see what happens, but sometimes they have to fight. We’ll be watching closely. I believe there’s a good chance the deal will happen.”

Iran warns that there will be no deal until the Israeli operation ceases. Meanwhile, Tehran will take retaliatory measures.

Esmail Bagai, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson: