Israel Strikes Iranian State TV Headquarters
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Israel attacked the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) — Iran’s main broadcasting organization. This is stated in a statement from the state company.
The IRIB Public Relations Department warned of possible disruptions to radio and television broadcasting. The moment of the attack was captured live on air. Following the strike, IRIB’s broadcasting was briefly interrupted.