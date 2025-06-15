3.77 BYN
Ex-MP Roslikov, who spoke in defense of Russian language, was arrested in Latvia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Former member of the local Saeima Alexei Roslikov was detained in Latvia. He became famous after he spoke from the rostrum of the parliament in defense of the Russian language.
According to him, the authorities want to send almost half of the country to a language ghetto. Roslikov even dropped a phrase: "So arrest me for speaking Russian!"
The criminal case was opened last week, and on June 16, Roslikov was sent to jail exact for speaking Russian.