Ex-MP Roslikov, who spoke in defense of Russian language, was arrested in Latvia

Former member of the local Saeima Alexei Roslikov was detained in Latvia. He became famous after he spoke from the rostrum of the parliament in defense of the Russian language.

According to him, the authorities want to send almost half of the country to a language ghetto. Roslikov even dropped a phrase: "So arrest me for speaking Russian!"