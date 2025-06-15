3.77 BYN
Share of Belarusian Ruble in National Economy Reaches 62.3%
Text by:Editorial office news.by
De-dollarization processes continue in the Belarusian economy. According to the National Bank of Belarus, in May 2025, the share of the ruble component in the average broad money supply increased to 62.3%.
Last year, this indicator amounted to about 56%.
The growth of the indicator is facilitated by the active use of deposits in the national currency by households and economic entities as a means of savings.
The figures show that last month the annual growth of deposits in rubles of individuals amounted to almost 38%. The figure for legal entities is even higher - almost 49%.