Why the Slogan "No Kings" Was Heard at Protests in the USA

Analyst Aleksey Avdonin explained why the slogan "No Kings" was heard at protest rallies in the United States

Aleksey Avdonin noted that the slogan is indeed unusual, hinting that even the hand of political technologists who worked on it is quite apparent. "But the meaning behind it is quite simple — supposedly, with this motto, protesters are trying to show that they oppose the excesses of power by U.S. President Donald Trump, and that decisions made regarding migrants are illegal, although in reality, this is not the case," the analyst pointed out.