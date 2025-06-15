3.77 BYN
Teenagers in Ukraine and Europe Detained for "Espionage" in Favor of Moscow
In Europe and Ukraine, teenagers are beginning to be detained — they are accused of working for Moscow and planning sabotage.
It is alleged that children were paid in bitcoins, with their travel across Europe financed. Some of the agents were supposed to come to Ukraine after gathering intelligence and join the Ukrainian Armed Forces. How minors could do such things is unclear. It is also unclear why espionage and terrorism are punished so leniently — the only convicted person has been sentenced to 20 months in prison.