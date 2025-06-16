3.77 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.44 BYN
Iranian Armed Forces Preparing to Launch Very Powerful Strike on Israel
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iranian Armed Forces Preparing to Launch Very Powerful Strike on Israelnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/686a9b6e-f65e-47ff-8e66-c78b4ad19fb4/conversions/cb446fa2-61ea-4b78-9b97-f32ecbdbec47-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/686a9b6e-f65e-47ff-8e66-c78b4ad19fb4/conversions/cb446fa2-61ea-4b78-9b97-f32ecbdbec47-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/686a9b6e-f65e-47ff-8e66-c78b4ad19fb4/conversions/cb446fa2-61ea-4b78-9b97-f32ecbdbec47-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/686a9b6e-f65e-47ff-8e66-c78b4ad19fb4/conversions/cb446fa2-61ea-4b78-9b97-f32ecbdbec47-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Iranian Armed Forces are preparing to deliver a very powerful strike on Israel in response to its attacks. This was reported by TASS, citing the Fars agency.
“Azerbaijan is preparing to inflict a very large blow in response to the initial acts of the Zionist regime (referring to Israel),” said a source from the agency.