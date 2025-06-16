Watch onlineTV Programm
Iranian Armed Forces Preparing to Launch Very Powerful Strike on Israel

Iranian Armed Forces are preparing to deliver a very powerful strike on Israel in response to its attacks. This was reported by TASS, citing the Fars agency.

“Azerbaijan is preparing to inflict a very large blow in response to the initial acts of the Zionist regime (referring to Israel),” said a source from the agency.