Turkey to Raise Tariffs for Ships Passing Through Straits
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Turkish authorities will increase cost for the passage of ships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles from July 1, 2025 as part of the traditional annual audit.
The fee will be increased by 15% to almost $6 per 1 ton. The sums will be used to finance the work of coastal services, lifeguards and medics. This is the fourth round of tariff revision, which began in 2022 as part of a decree by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During this time, the cost of passage has increased more than 7 times, with the fee remaining unchanged for almost 40 years at 80 cents per 1 ton.