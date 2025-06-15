Turkey to Raise Tariffs for Ships Passing Through Straits

The fee will be increased by 15% to almost $6 per 1 ton. The sums will be used to finance the work of coastal services, lifeguards and medics. This is the fourth round of tariff revision, which began in 2022 as part of a decree by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During this time, the cost of passage has increased more than 7 times, with the fee remaining unchanged for almost 40 years at 80 cents per 1 ton.