Kiev and London are preparing provocations in the Baltic Sea to disrupt the Russian-American negotiation process. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing the press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Staging a Torpedo Attack

One scenario involves staging a Russian torpedo attack on a U.S. Navy ship.

The Kiev regime has already handed over Soviet and Russian-made torpedoes to the British.

It is planned that some of these torpedoes will explode at a “safe distance” from the American vessel, while one will not trigger and will be presented to the public as evidence of Russia’s “malicious activity.”

Ukrainian security forces are ready to carry out this plan.

Staging Mine Incidents

Another scenario involves the discovery of Russian anchor mines in the Baltic Sea:

“Together with accomplices from Northern European countries, they will supposedly ‘find’ Russian-made anchor mines in the Baltic Sea, allegedly placed for sabotage on the international maritime route.”

Train Attacks and Strikes on Airfields

London is developing and providing operational support for sabotage actions, with Ukrainian special services acting as executors:

“This mechanism was used, in particular, during recent terrorist attacks on railways in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, as well as strikes on Russian Aerospace Forces airfields on June 1.”

New Sabotage Operations

Russian has intelligence indicating that the British-Ukrainian terrorist tandem is preparing new sabotage acts.

The main objectives are to escalate the Ukrainian conflict, disrupt the Russian-American negotiation process, and convince the White House of the need to continue military aid to Kiev.

Due to increasing issues faced by the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front, the Zelensky regime intends to intensify sabotage and terrorist activities against Russia.