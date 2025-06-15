Szijjarto says Hungary may stop supplying electricity to Kiev

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d20da1a9-cb6e-4eb3-a484-626311dc91ea/conversions/f6b02057-1498-4dea-80dd-15ad0640cc96-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d20da1a9-cb6e-4eb3-a484-626311dc91ea/conversions/f6b02057-1498-4dea-80dd-15ad0640cc96-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d20da1a9-cb6e-4eb3-a484-626311dc91ea/conversions/f6b02057-1498-4dea-80dd-15ad0640cc96-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d20da1a9-cb6e-4eb3-a484-626311dc91ea/conversions/f6b02057-1498-4dea-80dd-15ad0640cc96-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Hungary may stop supplying electricity to Kiev if it is cut off from energy resources from Russia, as the European Commission's plan suggests. This was stated by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, RIA Novosti reports.

"Today, about 40-42% of electricity imports to Ukraine come from Hungary. Thus, Hungary plays a key role in Ukraine's energy supply. But obviously, if Hungary's energy supply is put at risk and becomes uncertain, it could seriously affect whether we can continue to supply Ukraine, "Szijjarto told Hungarian journalists after a meeting of the council of EU energy ministers in Luxembourg, broadcasted by the M1 TV channel.

The Hungarian foreign minister also said he had asked at the meeting who would cover Hungary's penalties to Russia if the EC forced it to break its long-term contract for Russian oil and gas supplies until 2037.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the EC would propose banning gas supply contracts from Russia to the European Union on the basis of trade laws in an attempt to bypass the vetoes of usually opposed Slovakia and Hungary.