Since beginning of 2025, more than 94k foreigners came to Belarus using visa-free
Since January 1, 2025, 94,430 people from 38 countries included in the visa-free list have visited Belarus. Most travelers came from Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, BelTA reports referring to the State Border Committee.
A total of 1,126,166 European residents have visited our country since April 15, 2022. Thus, 355,674 people arrived from Latvia, 625,433 from Lithuania and 114,655 from Poland. According to the extended visa-free regime for 35 European countries, 30,404 people have visited Belarus since July 19, 2024.
The border agency reminded that the head of state decided to extend visa-free entry for citizens of 38 European countries until December 31, 2025 inclusive. Detailed information about visa-free travel to Belarus is available in a special section of the information portal of the State Border Committee and in the mobile application "Border of Belarus".