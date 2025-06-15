Since beginning of 2025, more than 94k foreigners came to Belarus using visa-free

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9fb7f8b2-25e3-44df-9e64-4fa90e18217f/conversions/b117cc7b-c911-4e85-8a3e-e2627f808c4c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9fb7f8b2-25e3-44df-9e64-4fa90e18217f/conversions/b117cc7b-c911-4e85-8a3e-e2627f808c4c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9fb7f8b2-25e3-44df-9e64-4fa90e18217f/conversions/b117cc7b-c911-4e85-8a3e-e2627f808c4c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9fb7f8b2-25e3-44df-9e64-4fa90e18217f/conversions/b117cc7b-c911-4e85-8a3e-e2627f808c4c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Since January 1, 2025, 94,430 people from 38 countries included in the visa-free list have visited Belarus. Most travelers came from Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, BelTA reports referring to the State Border Committee.

A total of 1,126,166 European residents have visited our country since April 15, 2022. Thus, 355,674 people arrived from Latvia, 625,433 from Lithuania and 114,655 from Poland. According to the extended visa-free regime for 35 European countries, 30,404 people have visited Belarus since July 19, 2024.