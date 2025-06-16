Iranian Missile Hit Israeli City of Petah Tikva

A blazing dot on the planet. The Middle East conflict is in an acute phase. Both sides continue exchanging strikes. Footage has appeared online showing an Iranian missile hitting the Israeli city of Petah Tikva. In response, Israel struck the headquarters of Iranian television.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran is strongly signaling its desire to end hostilities and resume negotiations over its nuclear programs, sending signals to Israel and the US through Arab mediators. The authors cite statements from officials in the Middle East and Europe. At the same time, the Tasnim agency reports that if Israel continues strikes against Iranian civilians, Iran will target residential areas and military sites in Israel.

Esmail Baghaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson:

“This is an act of aggression — no more, no less. A military act of aggression must not be justified in any way. Any talks about negotiations are undoubtedly pointless under current circumstances. As I have already said, there must be a clear stance. The United States, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, must recognize this aggression and condemn it.”

There are reports that Washington is ready to send its aircraft to Israel, and that Pakistan has resumed arms supplies to Iran. Tehran has already announced that it will not engage in negotiations until Israeli attacks cease. Meanwhile, the European Commission President stated she had spoken with Netanyahu, emphasizing Israel’s right to self-defense.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission:

“We are deeply concerned about the situation following Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory actions. I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu. I reaffirmed Europe’s commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, Israel has the right to self-defense. Iran is a primary source of instability in the region, and we have always been very clear on this. Iran should never have nuclear weapons.”