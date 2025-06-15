Belarus and Russia To Establish Commission for Preservation and Protection of Historical Memory

The parliamentary assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia will create a commission for the preservation and protection of historical memory. This decision was made at the 68th session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia, which took place on June 16 in Brest, reports BELTA.

The proposal to establish such a commission was announced earlier this spring by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the international forum of the Union State "Great Heritage — Common Future" in Volgograd. "The head of the Russian state emphasized that work to preserve our common historical memory should be carried out continuously and systematically. The main task of the new commission is to consolidate public and political forces of Belarus and Russia around joint projects aimed at defending the historical truth about the Great Patriotic War, World War II, and the feats of the Soviet people," said Ivan Melnikov, deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly.

He noted that descendants of defeated fascists and traitors in the 20th century are attempting to distort the truth about that terrible war, striving to rewrite history to erase the truth about the purpose of the victory and those who made a decisive contribution. "For Russia and Belarus, this memory is sacred. As legislators, we must do everything to preserve it and protect it from any encroachments. The issues addressed by the new commission of the Parliamentary Assembly are important and multifaceted. I am confident it will become a center of efforts for all patriotic forces in the Union State," added Ivan Melnikov.

Leading experts, historians from Belarus and Russia, public figures, and representatives of youth organizations will be involved in the commission's work.