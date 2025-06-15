IV Eurasian Economic Forum: what experts to talk about in Minsk on June 26-27

The major business event of the Eurasian Economic Union - the Eurasian Economic Forum - will be held at the Minsk International Exhibition Center on June 26-27.

The main theme of this forum is "Strategy of Eurasian Integration: Results and Prospects".

The Eurasian Economic Forum is:

- Dialog of representatives of business, government and expert community;

- Exchange of expertise and best practices in the field of economics and technology.