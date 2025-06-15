3.77 BYN
IV Eurasian Economic Forum: what experts to talk about in Minsk on June 26-27
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The major business event of the Eurasian Economic Union - the Eurasian Economic Forum - will be held at the Minsk International Exhibition Center on June 26-27.
The main theme of this forum is "Strategy of Eurasian Integration: Results and Prospects".
The Eurasian Economic Forum is:
- Dialog of representatives of business, government and expert community;
- Exchange of expertise and best practices in the field of economics and technology.
Eurasian Economic Forum - 2025 is a platform for discussing ideas, strategies and establishing new partnerships for sustainable development of the Eurasian Five countries.