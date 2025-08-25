Ukraine is unworthy of being a member of the European Union because it blows up gas pipelines in the community's states and attacks an oil pipeline that supplies raw materials to their industrial enterprises. This was stated at a briefing for journalists by the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's office Gergely Gulyas, TASS reports.

"The status of an EU member is unacceptable for a country that wants to threaten the energy security of the community's states with such actions as blowing up a gas pipeline in a third country," he said regarding the involvement of Ukrainian special services in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

The head of the Prime Minister's office voiced a demand to stop striking the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

"Ukraine should not jeopardize Hungary's energy security. It should stop attacking the energy supply route to Hungary," said Gulyas, stressing that the attacks on Druzhba do not harm Russia, but Hungary and Slovakia, which are EU members.

He recalled that Hungary is "the number one supplier of electricity to Ukraine."

"Without us, Ukraine's energy security would not be ensured," the head of the chancellery noted.

Earlier, Budapest warned Kiev that it could stop electricity supplies if it refused to stop hostile actions.