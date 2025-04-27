Resolving the Ukrainian conflict, undertaking the largest deportation of migrants in American history, and attempting to plug budgetary holes while waging trade wars—has Trump met his objectives in the first 100 days of his second presidency? Let us analyze the political elements and set the facts straight.

The first 100 days of a presidency is a somewhat arbitrary measure of success. However, in the United States, the outcomes of this so-called "honeymoon period" are scrutinized with particular intensity. Historically, it was Franklin D. Roosevelt, who assumed office in 1933, that popularized this concept. Faced with grave economic challenges, he sought swift implementation of new programs by his cabinet.

In contemporary times, White House strategists are also hastily attempting to showcase significant achievements by the end of April. The notion of healthy continuity is often disregarded, with the new leader traditionally criticizing and dismantling the policies of their predecessor.

For instance, Biden, within his own first hundred days, rescinded 62 executive orders signed by Trump. Now, the blond Republican, upon returning to the White House, has annulled 78 decisions taken during Biden's presidency, including reinstating Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Donald Trump, President of the United States, stated:

"So, I am reversing nearly 80 destructive radical actions of the previous administration. All of them will be annulled in approximately five minutes. Then we will immediately take control of the vast federal bureaucracy that has spiraled out of control. I will promptly impose a moratorium on regulation to prevent Biden's bureaucrats from continuing their regulatory spree. Most of those bureaucrats have been fired. They've left."

Moreover, Trump set a record for the number of executive orders enacted within the first 100 days of his administration-54 in total. Even before his inauguration, he declared one of his goals to be the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. Initially promising a solution within 24 hours, then 90 days, and subsequently mentioning a timeline of six months, he is now under pressure to deliver tangible results. Reports have emerged suggesting that Trump aims to broker an agreement between Russia and Ukraine by April 30th, enabling him to declare his peace mission a success. This context sheds light on the politically charged warning from Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We've done everything we could. If at some point we understand that we are too far apart and making no progress, we may have to shift our focus to other priorities, as there are many important events happening in the world," Rubio stated.

Nevertheless, negotiations with European allies have proven challenging. While London and Paris have begun adjusting to Trump’s plans, there is speculation about a scenario in which Ukraine might recognize the territories under Russia’s control, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. The conflict remains unresolved, but dialogues are ongoing, suggesting some progress.

Trump also vowed to confront Biden's open-door immigration policy and initiate the largest deportation operation in American history. Immediately following his inauguration, he signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency at the border with Mexico and began the process of deporting millions of migrants.

What about the economy? Efforts to patch budgetary holes involve significant layoffs. The White House is preparing to streamline foreign policy expenditures. Trump’s team is formulating several reform proposals for the State Department, aimed at halving all expenses related to American diplomacy. In his remarks following the inauguration, Trump frequently referenced concerns regarding rising egg prices, even warning that stores might run out of eggs by Easter. However, he has managed to bring those prices down.