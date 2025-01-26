he Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Baseless Western Statements on Belarusian Elections

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the baseless statements made by the West regarding the elections in Belarus, characterizing them as interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, as reported by BELTA.

"The Russian side condemns the unfounded and biased statements of the official representatives of the European Union, the OSCE ODIHR, and certain Western countries, who attempt to portray the recent elections as 'fictitious' and 'invalid.'

Moscow shares the opinion of the Belarusian Central Election Commission that comments from those who did not participate in observing the organization and conduct of the voting (an invitation was extended to the OSCE ODIHR, but it was ignored) cannot be taken seriously. This contradicts not only professional ethics but also common sense. Such insinuations are yet another manifestation of the double standards of the collective West and attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, aimed at destabilizing the situation in the republic," stated the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Moscow welcomes the successful conduct of the presidential elections in the Republic of Belarus on January 26, in which, according to preliminary data from the Belarusian Central Election Commission, the incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko won with a more than convincing result," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted. "Russia respects the sovereign will of the citizens of the brotherly republic," emphasized the Russian Foreign Ministry.