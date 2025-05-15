Head of Russian delegation delivers statement on outcome of talks in Istanbul

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/623ab7b1-7f56-4f35-bd19-7f18dbb9b589/conversions/6f8791ca-3ffb-495c-bcc4-97dc4fa2efad-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/623ab7b1-7f56-4f35-bd19-7f18dbb9b589/conversions/6f8791ca-3ffb-495c-bcc4-97dc4fa2efad-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/623ab7b1-7f56-4f35-bd19-7f18dbb9b589/conversions/6f8791ca-3ffb-495c-bcc4-97dc4fa2efad-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/623ab7b1-7f56-4f35-bd19-7f18dbb9b589/conversions/6f8791ca-3ffb-495c-bcc4-97dc4fa2efad-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky made a statement on the outcome of talks in Istanbul, RIA Novosti writes.

Main statements:

• the delegation is satisfied with the result of negotiations with the Ukrainian side;

• negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have been finalized;

• a large-scale exchange of prisoners 1000 for 1000 with Ukraine has been announced;

• Kiev requested a meeting of heads of state, Moscow took note of it;

• Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine;

• Moscow and Kiev agreed to present their vision of ceasefire.

The talks between Russia and Ukraine started in Istanbul at 13:30 Moscow time and lasted almost 2 hours.