Head of Russian delegation delivers statement on outcome of talks in Istanbul

The head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky made a statement on the outcome of talks in Istanbul, RIA Novosti writes.

Main statements:

• the delegation is satisfied with the result of negotiations with the Ukrainian side;

• negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have been finalized;

• a large-scale exchange of prisoners 1000 for 1000 with Ukraine has been announced;

• Kiev requested a meeting of heads of state, Moscow took note of it;

• Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine;

• Moscow and Kiev agreed to present their vision of ceasefire.

The talks between Russia and Ukraine started in Istanbul at 13:30 Moscow time and lasted almost 2 hours.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier suggested that Ukraine resume direct negotiations without preconditions in Istanbul. The head of state did not rule out that the parties could reach a cease-fire agreement during the relevant negotiations. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was determined to seriously search for ways of a long-term peaceful settlement. According to him, the goals of the proposed negotiations with Ukraine are to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and to ensure Russia's interests.