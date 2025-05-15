3.73 BYN
Head of Russian delegation delivers statement on outcome of talks in Istanbul
The head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky made a statement on the outcome of talks in Istanbul, RIA Novosti writes.
Main statements:
• the delegation is satisfied with the result of negotiations with the Ukrainian side;
• negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have been finalized;
• a large-scale exchange of prisoners 1000 for 1000 with Ukraine has been announced;
• Kiev requested a meeting of heads of state, Moscow took note of it;
• Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine;
• Moscow and Kiev agreed to present their vision of ceasefire.
The talks between Russia and Ukraine started in Istanbul at 13:30 Moscow time and lasted almost 2 hours.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier suggested that Ukraine resume direct negotiations without preconditions in Istanbul. The head of state did not rule out that the parties could reach a cease-fire agreement during the relevant negotiations. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was determined to seriously search for ways of a long-term peaceful settlement. According to him, the goals of the proposed negotiations with Ukraine are to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and to ensure Russia's interests.