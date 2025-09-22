High-Level Week of 80th UN General Assembly Session Opens in New York.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/586914cc-1210-4e71-8c35-5f9fecd9d377/conversions/c4a1110f-24ae-4973-82fe-cff46326b9cb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/586914cc-1210-4e71-8c35-5f9fecd9d377/conversions/c4a1110f-24ae-4973-82fe-cff46326b9cb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/586914cc-1210-4e71-8c35-5f9fecd9d377/conversions/c4a1110f-24ae-4973-82fe-cff46326b9cb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/586914cc-1210-4e71-8c35-5f9fecd9d377/conversions/c4a1110f-24ae-4973-82fe-cff46326b9cb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On September 23, the 4th plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly's anniversary session will open in New York. The organization was founded exactly 80 years ago as an instrument for establishing world peace and harmonizing the interests of all countries.

Politicians invited to the high-level forum are gathering at the organization's headquarters. A total of 150 heads of state and government, as well as foreign ministers, are participating in the session.

Belarus will be represented by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov; his address is scheduled for September 27. Representatives of 193 states are expected to address the General Assembly session, which concludes on Sunday.