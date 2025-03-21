Houthis attack US aircraft carrier group USS Harry Truman in Red Sea

Yemeni Houthis from the rebel Ansar Allah movement struck the US aircraft carrier group USS Harry Truman in the Red Sea using drones, cruise and ballistic missiles. This was stated by the military representative of the Houthis Yahya Saria, TASS reported.

Yahya Saria said the operation was carried out by the missile forces, Navy and Air Force using ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones.