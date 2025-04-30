Houthis Ban British Ships from Passing Through Red and Arabian Seas

The Shiite military-political movement Ansar Allah (Houthis), which rules northern Yemen, has imposed a ban on passage through the Red and Arabian Seas for British ships after announcing its intention to join US strikes on Houthi-controlled provinces. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing a source in the movement.

"The movement intends to ban British merchant shipping through the Red, Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden, similar to its actions against American and Israeli ships. This step was taken in response to UK announcement of its participation in airstrikes on Yemen with the US," the source noted. He assured that the ban on British ships "will seriously affect its economy."